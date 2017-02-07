WTS Beta Club members provide state leadership



For three consecutive years, a Williams Township School (WTA) student has served as president of the North Carolina Junior Beta Club, an organization for well-rounded, academically achieving students.

Another WTS student is running for the state Junior Beta Club presidency today and Tuesday during the 25th annual state Junior Beta Club convention at the Sheraton Four Seasons Hotel and Koury Convention Center in Greensboro.

Grayce Worley was elected state president for the 2014-15 school year, Luke Duncan held the title in 2015-16 and Madison Grigsby is presiding over the state organization for 2016-17. Officers are elected in February so Madison will relinquish her presidency at the state convention this week.

She’s hoping to hand over the reins to another WTS student, Caroline Gore, who is running for the top office. Officer election results will be announced around noon Tuesday.

Grayce is the daughter of Tonya Garrell, Luke is the son of Wendell and Tisha Duncan, Madison is the daughter of Brandon and Richelle Grigsby and Caroline is the daughter of Brett and Ronna Gore.

That’s an amazing achievement for all of these students, and coincidentally, all four are cousins. Some have “graduated” from the eighth grade at WTS and are now students at South Columbus High School.

When Luke’s year as president ended, he surrendered the title to his first cousin, Madison, who is presiding over the two-day conference this week before giving up her title.

Luke and Madison said the state president has to learn to pronounce names and other words correctly, because you’re judged on everything. After you’re elected you have to report to state leadership camp. Luke went to Great Wolf Lodge near Charlotte and Madison went to the Tennessee 4-H Center.

So far as it could be determined, no other student from Columbus County has ever been state Beta Club president, at least in recent years.

Angela Zokal, now in her 15th year of teaching, has been the WTS Beta Club sponsor for four years, assuming the responsibility when Wendy Tyree retired. Zokal teaches business classes but taught careers, keyboarding, computers and entrepreneurship for several years. She said there are 176 members of the WTS Beta Club, in grades fourth through eighth. These grades are recognized as Junior Beta Club members by the state and national Beta organizations.

The success of the WTS candidates may well lie with Zokal. “I don’t pick my people lightly,” she said of the presidential candidates.

Running for a state Beta office is educational as well as hard work and fun. Candidates must write a speech, memorize and deliver it and they must write a skit and involve other Beta members in the performance for the convention. They must choose a theme. and like true politicians, make posters and gear their speeches to the theme. They are judged on everything, including stage presence, personal appearance and clothing. And finally, like Miss America contestants, they must answer a question submitted by the judges. Everything is timed. The speech has to be exactly two minutes and the skit one minute. They use art as a backdrop.

They are judged by a panel of adults and Beta Club members attending the conference. Beta members have previously been given ballots to vote, but this year students they will vote electronically on their cell phones. The votes are tallied and winners are announced.

“You don’t have time to think about it,” Madison said of the hectic schedule.

Luke’s election theme was “Make a Slam Duncan Vote” and he used a Michael Jordan quote, “Get Your Head in the Game.” Madison’s theme was “Step Up to the Plate,” relaying that “We’re going to face circumstances in life when we’ll have to step up to the plate.” Grayce’s theme was “The Girl on Fire.” Caroline said she will use the popular TV music competition, “The Voice” as her skit and theme.

“I’m excited but a little nervous,” she said, “but I think I’ll do good. I’ve done a lot of practicing. I’ve always wanted to do something big like this.”

After attending the national Beta Club convention, Madison said she is still in contact with friends she made from Mississippi, Arkansas, Alabama, Louisiana, Tennessee and other states. They are encouraged to mingle, are not allowed to contact anyone and cannot have cell phones.

“It’s all about building relationships,” Madison said. “We have to make our beds, take ownership.”

Grigsby said she is proud that the students are involved in church and they pray for each other on the way there and on the way home.

“They all seem to have the same belief,” she said. “They pray for God’s guidance and I’m so proud of them for that.”

Zokal said they took about 50 Beta members to the state convention last year, but will be taking 72 from grades fourth through eighth this year. They travel on school buses.

Madison said members are encouraged to attend other state conventions and she attended the South Carolina convention at Myrtle Beach.

Grigsby said most of the Beta Club members are not only busy with school, they are involved in extra curricular activities that help them prepare for things such as running for state office.

“They are dancers, cheerleaders, athletes and are involved in church activities,” she said. “They’re smart, well-rounded kids who can handle themselves and relate.

“We’re a small fish in a big pond but we make a big splash,” she added. “It’s good, friendly competition.”

She noted that 13 schools in the state have students running for the five state offices this year.

“One of the best parts of being the state president is you get a gavel with your name on it,” Luke said.

For Beta members, the best part might be the national convention at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort in Orlando, Fla. June 25-28.