Abigail Gracelynn “Princess Abby” Smith 8, died Thursday, May 18, 2017 at UNC Chapel Hill Hospital. She was born in Columbus County Nov. 9, 2008. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Gail Creech.

Her family will receive friends from 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 23 at Peacock Funeral Home. Her funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 24 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Mark Fisher officiating.

She is survived by her mother, Misty Harris of Chadbourn; her father, Mitchell Smith of Chadbourn; two brothers, Jordan Smith and Chandler Smith; two sisters, Lilah Elliott and Hazel Smith; maternal grandfather, Sid Harris of Whiteville; paternal grandmother, Marla Long of Whiteville; paternal grandfather, Curtis Smith of Aynor, S.C.