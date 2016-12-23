Mrs. Adella Jeanne Davis, 68, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. She was born in Robeson County Nov. 22, 1948 to the late Walter and Wilma Louise Edwards. She was formerly employed as an office manager for J. Davis & Sons Construction Company.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jimmy Davis; and one daughter, Donna Davis Grubbs.

A time of visitation will take place from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26 at Floyd Mortuary & Crematory, Inc. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27 in the moruaty memorial chapel with Rev. Chip Bass officiating. Burial will be in Floyd Memory Gardens.

She is survived by four sons, William Davis and wife, Denise, Rodney Davis and wife, Libby, Chris Davis and Brian Davis, all of Lumberton; one daughter, Denise Davis of Lumberton; two brothers, Steve Edwards of West Jefferson and David Edwards and wife, Mary, of Monroe; one sister, Sandra Cook and husband, Ron, of Ellerbe; and 13 grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 8300 Health Park, Suite 10, Raleigh, N.C. 27615.

