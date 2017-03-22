Aja Strickland Walsh, 38, died Saturday, March 18, 2017. She was born July 15, 1978 in Columbus County.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Peacock Funeral Home.
She is survived by her mother, Teresa Hinson Brown and stepfather, Ernie of Whiteville; father, Timmie Gerald Strickland of Fair Bluff; two sons, John Walsh and Austin Foster; two daughters, Sara Foster and Sophia Mcaloney; one brother, Aaron G. Strickland of Duluth, Minn.; and paternal grandmother, Betty White Hedgepeth of Evergreen.
Aja Strickland Walsh
Aja Strickland Walsh, 38, died Saturday, March 18, 2017. She was born July 15, 1978 in Columbus County.