Aja Strickland Walsh

Limericks by Bob Aldrich A venerable dentist named Will

Had a patient with bad teeth to fill.

His added prognosis

Was gross halitosis.

Will took his breath away with his bill.

When John’s glass eye popped out on the fly

A young girl grabbed it as it flew by.

It was later, I read

That the two had been wed.

They fell in love when she caught his eye.

We watch the springtime pollen count rise

On the breezes the pine pollen flies.

With sight irritation

Our lakeside location

Is now known as a site for sore eyes.

