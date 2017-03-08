Mr. John Alan Gore, 64, died Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at McLeod Seacoast Medical Center, Little River, S.C. He was born in Columbus County, the son of the late, John M. Gore and Daphine Rhodes Gore.

He was an Associational Missionary with the Dock Baptist Association; a member, Sunday school teacher and pianist at Olyphic Baptist Church.

The family will receive friends from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 8 at Peacock Funeral Home. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 9 at Olyphic Baptist Church with Rev. Dave Williams officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn King Gore; one daughter, Crystal Cate and husband, Dan, of Tabor City; one son, Christopher Gore and wife, Audrey, of Tabor City; one sister, Darlene Bass and husband, Kenny, of Whiteville; one brother, John Mark Gore of Vinings, Ga.; and five grandchildren, Krystyn and Daniel Cate, Benjamin, Isaiah and Greyson Gore.

Memorials may be made to Olyphic Baptist Church, 20656 Seven Creeks, Hwy, Tabor City, N.C. 28463 or Dock Baptist Association, P.O. Box 67, Nakina, N.C. 28455.

