Alberta Lacey DeLoach

Limericks by Bob Aldrich Raider football is rolling the dice.

Moving to a gambler’s paradise.

Now can Roger Goodell

Break the Las Vegas spell

And keep NFL teams free of vice?

Say goodbye to the bleak winter gloom,

When the dogwood and daffodils bloom.

As the spring flowers sprout

Each azalea breaks out,

In its rich brightly colored costume

A good landscaper’s job is quite hard.

Cutting shrubs by the foot leaves them scarred.

They trim grass by the inch

But good looks aren’t a cinch

Because impressions are made by the yard.

