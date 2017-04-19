Alberta Lacey DeLoach, 87, died Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at Bladen Healthcare, Elizabethtown.
Final rites will be held at noon Saturday, April 22 at First Baptist Church with Pastor Rev. Gregory Taylor officiating. Viewing will be held from noon-7 p.m. Friday, April 21 in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home in Whiteville and Saturday, April 22 one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Brooklyn Memorial Garden.
She is survived by one son, Charles Lacey of Charlotte; one daughter, Patricia Lacey of Charlotte; and two grandchildren.
