Mrs. Alene Locklear Long, 78, died Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, at Autumn Care in Shallotte. Born Aug. 14, 1938 in Columbus County, she was the daughter of the late Belton and Agnes Evelyn Soles Locklear and the widow of David Leroy Long.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one sister, Earlene Powell; and one brother, Leamon Belton “Sammy” Locklear.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18 at Inman Ward Funeral Home in Tabor City. Final rites will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19 at Forest Lawn Baptist Church. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

She is survived by two sons, Roger Dale Locklear (Karen) of Tabor City, David Wayne Long (Andrea) of Greensboro; three daughters, Crystal Worley (Craig) and Julie Norris (Joshua), both of Tabor City, Melanie Edge (Derek) of Dublin, Ga.; one brother, Roy Locklear of Tabor City; one sister, Carrie Kernoodle of Tabor City; and 11 grandchildren.

