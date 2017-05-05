Alice Sellers Brock, 87, passed away Friday, May 5, 2017.

Mrs. Brock was born in Whiteville, N.C., a daughter of the late Hazley R. and Hazel Wyatt Sellers. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Vander Brock; one daughter, Vanessa Brock Huggins; one sister, Dorothy Duncan; and one brother, Thomas (Bud) Sellers.

She was a member of Kelleytown Baptist Church, where she served as president of the WMU Circle for many years, was a Sunday school teacher and retired from Sara Lee. She love music and one of her gifts was to play the piano and she loved everyone.

Final rites will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, May 8 at Kelleytown Baptist Church with Revs. Rod Elliott and Gary Anderson officiating. Visitation will be held Monday, May 8 one hour prior to the service at the church. Entombment will be in the Westview Cemetery directed by Norton Funeral Home.

Surviving are two daughters, Cathy (Van) Hopkins and Camden and Anita Ventura, both of Hartsville; two sons, Tony (Kathy) Brock of Moncks Corner and Ivan Brock of Hartsville; one sister, Jane Sinodis of Fayetteville; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Norton Funeral Home is honored to serve the Brock family.