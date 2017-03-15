Alicia Monroe Thomas

filed under Obituaries

by The News Reporter

reported 4 hours ago

Alicia Monroe Thomas, 61, died Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at Trident Health System in Charleston, S.C.
Final rites will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 25 at Central Missionary Baptist Church, 443 West Virgil Street, Whiteville, N.C. where the pastor, Rev. David Flowers will officiate. Redmond-Richardson Funeral Home, Inc. of Kingstree, S.C. is handling the arrangements.
She is survived by two daughters, Lotoya Rowell and Eulisa Thomas, both of Goose Creek, S.C.; one son, Ricky Thomas Jr. of Jacksonville; and four brothers, Wilbur Steward of Florida, Ervin Richardson of Middletown, N.Y., Keith Richardson of Kingstree, S.C. and Rodney Richardson of Lake City, S.C.