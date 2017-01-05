Allen Barker Davis, 76, died Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington. He was preceded in death by his wife, Melba Bryan Davis; and brother, Hurbert Davis.

The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 at Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home in Elizabethtown followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Hickory Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Bladenboro.

He is survived by his wife, Judy B. Davis of the home; one son, Allen Dale Davis of Bladenboro; one daughter, Freda Hales of Bladenboro; three stepchildren, Cynthia Coleman of Tabor City, Lisa Parnell and Kristy Coleson, both of Elizabethtown; two brothers, Ira Davis and Clingham Davis, both of Bladenboro; three sisters, Magdalene Musselwhite of St. Pauls, Shirley Taylor of Elizabethtown and Annie Laurie Taylor of Florida; five grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and three step-grandchildren.