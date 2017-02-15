Leo Allen Summersett, 59, died Monday, Feb. 13, 2017 at Tabor Commons. He was born Feb. 16, 1957 in Columbus County, the son of Grace Hill Summersett of Lake Waccamaw and the late Leo Summersett.
His funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 graveside in Peacock’s Columbus Memorial Park. Peacock Funeral Home of Whiteville is handling the arrangements.
He is survived by his mother, Grace Summersett of Lake Waccamaw; three sons, Casey, Kyle and Josh Summersett; one daughter, Alexandria Summersett; and two brothers, Gary Lee Summersett and Michael Lynn Summersett, both of Ocean Isle Beach.
Allen Summersett
