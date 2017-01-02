Alma E. Carroll, 97, died Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center. She was the daughter of the late William Gaston Suggs and Lizzie Register and was preceded in death by six brothers, William Suggs, Tillman Suggs, Ralph Suggs, Tom Suggs, Garland Suggs and Burnie Suggs; and one sister, Clara Watts.
She was a member of Peace Baptist Church.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2 at Whiteville Memorial Cemetery with Rev. Charles Hester officiating. McKenzie Mortuary is handling the arrangements.
Survivors include one daughter, Linda S. Rockwell of Riegelwood; two sisters, Lucille Inman of Tabor City and Ella Mae Register of Whiteville; two grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Alma E. Carroll
