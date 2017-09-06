Andrew Chancey Enzor, 86, died Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017 at Riverside Hospital. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Chancey Enzor and Sarah Hammond Enzor of Fair Bluff. He was also preceded in death by one son, Larry S. McCandless and daughter-in-law, B.J. McCandless.
Andrew was retired after 40 years with Newport News Shipbuilders X11 Shipfitters Department.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, Sept. 9 at Peninsula Memorial Park in Newport News.
Andrew is survived by his wife, Harriett Spotts Enzor; six children, David Enzor and wife, Cynthia, Deborah E. Viets and husband, Donny, Andrea E. Bracken and husband, Scott, Tim Enzor and wife, Donna, Mike Enzor and wife, Barbara; 10 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity.