Ann Covington Smith, 81, died Saturday, May 27, 2017 at the Pruitt Health Care Center. She was born in Laurinburg, N.C. She was preceded in death by her parents, Settie and Ethel Inman.
She was a hairdresser. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Whiteville.
Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Homes of Varnville-Hampton Chapel, 1074 Yemassee Hwy., Varnville handled the arrangements.
She is survived by two daughters, Elisabeth Covington and Lorenza Long III; two sisters, Margie Bird of Marion, S.C. and Eloise Moseley of Texas; one grandchild; and one great-grandchild.
Ann Covington Smith
