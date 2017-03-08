Ann Shipman Vaughn, 80, died Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center. She was born in Columbus County, the daughter of the late Neil Shipman and Laura Heustess Shipman.

She was preceded in death by four brothers, Andrew Odom Shipman, Robert Leysane Shipman, Archie Sidbury Shipman, John Edwin Shipman; and one sister, Ola Jane Shipman Tyner.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 10 in the Peacock Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Merlin Boone officiating.

She is survived by one son, Neil Vaughn and wife, Carolan, of Dedham, Mass.; two sisters, Laura Horrell and husband, Terry, of Clarkton, Inez Ward of Whiteville; and two grandchildren, Christopher Vaughn and Nicholas Vaughn.

Memorials may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center, 206 Warrior Trail, Whitville, N.C. 28472.

Online condolences may be made at www.peacockfuneralhome.net.