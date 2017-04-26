Annie Julia Lacy

Limericks by Bob Aldrich Old Baldy’s in its 200th year

Of directing the way round Cape Fear,

Its bright light was first seen

In 1817

Warning that dangerous rock shoals are near

United passengers were misled.

Over-booking of seats was wide-spread.

Folks intending to fly

That long all-night red eye,

May be given a black eye instead.

When the late spring brings on sunny skies,

From the lake, mystery clouds seem to rise.

As soon as it is warm

Those strange clouds start to swarm.

It is millions of short-lived mayflies

