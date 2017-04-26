Annie Julia Ruffin Lacy, 89, died Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at Highland House in Fayetteville. She was the wife of the late B.J. Lacy.
The funeral will be held at noon Tuesday, May 2 at First Baptist Church 521 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Bladenboro. Viewing will be held from noon-7 p.m. Monday, May 1 at Peoples Funeral Home of Whiteville and Tuesday, May 2 one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the Brooklyn Memorial Gardens.
Surviving are her sons, Wilson A. Lacy of Fayetteville and Cleopatrick Lacy of Griffin, Ga.
Annie Julia Lacy
