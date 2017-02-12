Annie Mae Faulk Frink, 97, died Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center in Whiteville. She was the daughter of the late John W. and Dora Gause Faulk and the widow of Simms Frink. She was also preceded by one son, Samuel Stone; and a brother Earl Faulk.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Worthington Funeral Home in Chadbourn.

She is survived by two sons, George W. Stone of Fort Worth, Texas and Bobby R. Stone of Chadbourn; five grandchildren and six step-grandchildren.