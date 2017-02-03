Annie Mae Williamson, 98, died Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center, Whiteville. She was the daughter of the late Samuel P. Stanley and Adel Howard Stanley of Columbus County.

She was the radio hostess of The Woman’s World Program for more than 50 years at WVOE Radio Station.

Final rites will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7 at the Brunswick-Waccamaw Association Headquarters, 600 Pinelog Road, Whiteville with Bishop Thomas L. Hill officiating. Viewing will be held from noon-7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6 in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home in Whiteville and again Tuesday, Feb. 7 one hour prior to the service at the headquarters. Burial will be in Belvue Cemetery, Chadbourn.

She is survived by her children, Celia Mae Hinson of Greensboro, Wayland (Buddy) Williamson, Asalene Campbell and Melanie Smith, all of Chadbourn and Novella Lowery of Hope Mills; and a host of grandchildren.

Friends may visit the family at the home of Wayland and Odell Williamson, 304 Paul Barnes Road, Chadbourn.