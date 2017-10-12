Annie Pearl Williamson Hinson, 94, died Monday, Oct. 9, 2017 at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton. She was the daughter of the late Annie Haywood Williamson and Doc Williamson and the widow of Dale Devoe Hinson. She was also preceded in death by seven siblings, Dick Williamson, Wilma Williamson, K.W. Williamson, Lucille Britt, Maybelle Rogers, Blake Williamson and D.R. Williamson. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12 at Worthington Funeral Home in Chadbourn. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 13 in Kelly Cemetery with Rev.Brandon Meadows officiating. She is survived by two daughters, Carolyn H. Inscore and Linda H. Criscoe, both of Bladenboro; one son, Danny D. Hinson of Emporia, Va.; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

