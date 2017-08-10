Archie Albert Dove, 86, died Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017.
The family will receive friends from 3-4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11 at Oak Grove Original Freewill Baptist Church in Bladenboro followed by a memorial service at 4 p.m. with Revs. James Nobles and Andy Ottoway officiating. Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is handling the arrangments.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Dove of the home; one son, Barry L. Dove of Virginia; one daughter, Joy Yvette Addington of Bladenboro; one sister, Vada Storms of Bladenboro; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Archie Albert Dove
Archie Albert Dove, 86, died Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017.