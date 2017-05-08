Ardle Theston Nobles, 71, went to be with the Lord Sunday, May 7, 2017 at Forsyth Medical Center.

Ardle was born Sept. 2, 1945 in Columbus County, a son of the late Ardle and Lissie Norris Nobles. For many years, he had worked in furniture and enjoyed woodworking, building clocks, and watching the garden grow. He was a dedicated member of Rich Fork Baptist Church, where he was active in the New Disciples Sunday school class. Ardle’s greatest joy was spending time with his family and grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 9 at Thomasville Funeral Home. A celebration of Ardle’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 10 at Rich Fork Baptist Church with Pastors Michael Bowers and Steve Nobles officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Surviving are his wife, Debbie Cook Nobles of the home; one son, Chris Nobles and wife, Gayle, of Thomasville; one daughter, Angie Simpson and husband, Keff, of Marshville; four stepchildren, Eric Shell, Kevin Shell, Angela Jarrett and Kenny Hepler; five brothers, Azure Nobles, Thurman Nobles, Willard Nobles, Teeny Nobles and Tony Nobles; two sisters, Mildred Horne and Evelyn Parker; eight grandchildren, Stacy Moss, Brett Lambeth, Bryan Wilson, Devin Shell, Seth Shell, Haley Shell, Kaitlyn Shell, and Jessica Brigham; and two great-grandchildren, Chase Simpson and Kaden Moss.

Memorials may be directed to the Food Pantry of Rich Fork Baptist Church, 3993 Old Hwy. 29, Thomasville, N.C. 27360.

