Arthur Eugene Horne

Art Horne, 85, died Friday, Aug. 4, 2017 surrounded by his family.He was born in Whiteville and graduated from Whiteville High School. He joined the Marine Corps a year later and served 30 years. He received a Purple Heart while serving in the Korean War. He was a member of The Marine Corps League Chapter 385 in Folsom. He was a member of the Purple Heart, and in the Veterans’ group at his community clubhouse.



He was also a Sgt. of Arms for the State of California, for many years. He worked as a funeral director for about 20 years after he retired from National Gypsum. He was a deacon at Cornerstone/Vintage Grace in E.D. Hills.

Viewing was held Wednesday, Aug. 9 at Lind Bros., 422 Manzanita Ave., Carmichael, Calif. A Celebration of Life service was held Thursday, Aug. 10 at Vintage Grace Church, 931 Lassen Lane, El Dorado Hills. Burial was held Friday, Aug. 10 in Sac National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon, Calif.

He is survived by his wife, Shirlee; his children, Cynthia Elithorp, Koreen Deller, Art Horne Jr., Johnny Guseff, and Steven Guseff; two sisters, JoAnn Nemec, Jackie Wilson; two brothers, O’neil Horne and Billy Horne; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.