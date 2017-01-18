Arthur Jacobs, 95, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 at Smith Family Care Home.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20 at Saint John Missionary Baptist Church, 3484 Money Hole Road with Rev. Robert Jacobs officiating. Burial will be in the Freeman Community Cemetery. Viewing will be held Friday, Jan. 20 one hour prior to the service at the church. There will be no viewing after the service. Peoples Funeral Home of Whiteville is handling the arrangements.

Surviving are his son, Glen Spaulding of Wyncote, Pa.; two sisters, Augusta Andrews and Katie Ford, both of Bolton; and three brothers, Walter Jacobs of Bolton, Alexander Jacobs of Florida and Eddie Jacobs of California.

Friends may visit the family at 233920 Andrew Jackson Hwy. East, Bolton.