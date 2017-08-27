Augusta Jacobs Andrews, 101, died Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017 at her residence.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, at Saint John Missionary Baptist Church, 484 Money Hole Road with Rev. Robert Jacobs officiating. Viewing will be held Friday, Sept. 1 one hour prior to the service at the church. There will be no viewing after the service. Burial will be in the Freeman Community Cemetery. Peoples Funeral Home of Whiteville is handling the arrangements.

Surviving are one daughter, Cherry Davis of the home; one son, Herman P. Andrews of Bolton; two brothers, Edward Jacobs of Glendale, Calif. and Alexander Jacobs Jr. of Archer, Fla.; and one sister, Bernice Ford of Bolton.