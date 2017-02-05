Austin Duke, 80, of Shallotte and Jackson, Mich. passed Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 at Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center in Bolivia.

He was the son of the late Grady Jackson and Martha Inez McDonald Duke. He was also preceded in death by seven siblings, Marion Duke, Wayman Duke, Billy Duke, Farrell Duke, Teresa Lastlinger, Evelyn Bland and Milton Duke.

The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7 at Worthington Funeral Home in Chadbourn. Final rites will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7 at the funeral home with Rev. Michael Borden officiating. Interment will be in Lake Waccamaw Hillcrest Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Bettie Jane Long Duke of Shallotte; one daughter, Sherry D. Bowditch of Maumee, Ohio; one son, Ron A. Duke of Jackson, Mich.; one brother, Darrell Duke of South Carolina; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.