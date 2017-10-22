Barbara Ellen Duncan Rabon, 76, died Friday, Oct. 20, 2017 at her residence. She was the daughter of the late Connie McPherson Duncan and David Lee Duncan. She was also preceded in death by two siblings, Sterling Duncan and Clayton Duncan.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23 at Worthington Funeral Home in Chadbourn. Final rites will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24 at Clarendon Baptist Church with Rev. Ryan Edwards officiating. Interment will be in McPherson Cemetery in Chadbourn.

She is survived by her husband, Donald Irvin Rabon of the home; five children, Ricky Len Rabon and Cynthia Ann Rabon Stanley, both of Clarendon, Donna Ellen Rabon Kelley of Greenville, S.C., Randy Lee Rabon of Las Vegas, Nev. and Sandy Marie Rabon Cox of Loris, S.C.; two siblings, Spencer Duncan of Lake Waccamaw and Marjorie Mercer of Milwaukee, Wis.; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild, John Rabon.