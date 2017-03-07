Barbara Gail Kiser Lowery, a beautiful light in Christ, our precious mother, went home to be with her heavenly Father and to join her loving husband, Robert Lowery, in their eternal journey of life together Sunday, March 5, 2017. She was born Sept. 4, 1945 in High Point, to the late Robert and Helen Blanche Lawson Kiser.

An “army” brat, mother was well traveled. She would often share with her children memories of her travels to Europe as a young teenage girl. She worked for more than 25 years with BB&T in the tax department.

She was a faithful member of Fellowship Baptist Church in Ash, for 20 years where she was very active as song leader and treasurer.

Mother was loved by all who had the opportunity to meet her. She touched so many lives in such a profound way with her kind and loving nature.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 7 at Inman Ward Funeral Home in Tabor City. Final rites will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 8 in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Inman Cemetery in Ash.

She leaves behind in this world four loving children who loved, respected and adored her. Gary and Linda Lowery of Whiteville, Teresa and Dean Smith of Shallotte, Kristi and Steve Ritenour and Ginger and Stephen Lawrimore, both of Conway; two brothers, Robert Kiser Jr., Michael Kiser; two sisters, Ann Petruska, Tamora “Tammie” Morgan; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren who deeply loved “Grandma Bobbie.”

Mother you will be forever in our hearts. Tell daddy we said hey. Each of us will meet you and daddy by that river of life one day.

