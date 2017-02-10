Barbara Sanders Rackley, 64, died Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. She was born Aug. 31, 1952, the daughter of the late John Sanders and Wilma Rice Ingram.

Barbara was a member of Cornerstone Original Freewill Baptist Church. She was formerly employed with BB&T and Columbus National Bank. She was also co-owner of Rackley Plumbing.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12 at Peacock Funeral Home. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13 at Cornerstone Original Freewill Baptist Church with Revs. Donny Jernigan and Randy Hunt officiating. Burial will be in Columbus Memorial Park.

She is survived by her husband, Robert F. “Buddy” Rackley Jr.; two daughters, Suzanne Rackley Hunt and husband, Randy, and Melissa Rackley Andrews and husband, William, both of Whiteville; one brother, Ronnie Sanders of Bakersville; one sister, Linda Morgan of Bakersville; seven grandchildren, Randy Hunt Jr., Brooklyn Hunt, William Andrews III, Zachary Hunt, Emily Andrews, Madelyn Hunt, Annah-Grayce Andrews; and two great-grandchildren, Abigail Hunt, Harper Hunt.

