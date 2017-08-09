Beatrice Louise Massie, 57, Monday, Aug. 7, 2017 at Premier Living, where she was a longtime resident.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12 in the Peoples Funeral Home Chapel in Whiteville with Rev. David Flowers officiating.Viewing will be held from noon-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18 at the funeral home. There will be no viewing Saturday. Burial will be in Mitchell Field Cemetery.
Surviving is her mother, Ethel Louise Massie of Clarkton.
Friends may visit the family at 364 Ann Spaulding Road, Clarkton.
Beatrice Louise Massie
