Beatrice Louise Massie

Limericks by Bob Aldrich Tap our local newspaper supply.

Give the blue vending machines a try.

The machine gives a chance

To perform a brief dance.

It is three quarter time for the buy

Credit cards have a benefit range

They’re a help when there’s goods to exchange

And you don’t need a stash

Of that unwieldy cash

Plus it saves you from counting your change.

The state park will drive bridge under-pins

Where the Waccamaw River begins

A bridge spreads the hikers

And expands the bikers

As the “Take the Lake” master plan wins

