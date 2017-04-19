Beatrice McMillian Carter, 74, died Thursday, April 13, 2017 at Pruitt Healthcare in Durham.
Final rites will be held at noon Friday, April 21 at Cedar Hill Church on Pinelog Road with Pastor Rudolph Powell and Robert Williams officiating. Viewing will be held from 1-6 Thursday, April 20 at Union Funeral Home and Friday, April 21 following the service at the church. Burial will be in Grissett Memorial Park in Supply.
She is survived by two daughters, Karen C. Council and Lisa Carter.
