Benjamin “Benny” Bill Ivey Jr., 68, went to be with the Lord Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 at Columbus Regional Healthcare in Whiteville. He was the son of the late Sylvia Nance and Benjamin B. Ivey Sr.

He was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church and was employed as a deputy with Columbus County Sheriff’s Department for more than 20 years before his retirement in 2002.

Benny was a veteran and honorably served his country in the U.S. Air Force receiving multiple commendations.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30 at Worthington Funeral Home in Chadbourn. Final rites will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 at Macedonia Baptist Church with Rev. Jimmy Caines officiating. Interment will be in Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Elizabeth Ann Tyler Ivey of the home; one son, Ernie Ivey and his wife, Connie, of Evergreen; two daughters, Michelle Ivey of Evergreen and Kecia Ivey Fuller and her husband, Jason, of Celina, Texas; three siblings, Betty Ivey Forrester, Bonnie Ivey Burge and Franky Ivey, all of Evergreen; and four grandchildren, Bennett Ivey, Anna Ty Ivey, Grace Fuller and Grant Fuller.