Mrs. Bernice Michaeline Nedvidek, 82, passed away Wednesday, May 10, 2017. Mrs. Nedvidek was born Sept. 28, 1934 in Detroit, Mich., a daughter of the late Edward Cieslinki and Josephine Pikielek Cieslinki.

Mrs. Nedvidek spent the earlier years of her life in the Detroit area, later moving to North Carolina, Florida and lastly residing here in Georgia. In 1955 she married the love of her life, Mr. Anthony Nedvidek and the two shared a beautiful life together, making countless memories to last a lifetime. She spent her working career as a Customer Service Manager for BB&T bank for numerous years. In her spare time she enjoyed family vacation to Disney World, ice cream and sweets, and taking care of her grandchildren. Bernice was an outstanding, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend; she will certainly be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Along with her parents Bernice was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Nedvidek.

A visitation with the family will take place from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, May 13 at Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 13 in the funeral

home chapel. A private family interment service will take place at a later date in the Georgia National Cemetery.

She is survived by her three children, Steve Nedvidek and wife, Sue, of Kennesaw, Ga., Carrie Mitchell and husband, Michael, of Marietta, Ga. and Kathy Tedder and husband, Randy, of Winston Salem; two sisters, Lorraine Kudla and Antoinette Toth; seven grandchildren, Melissa, Michael, Emily, Alex, Zachary, Hannah, and Jenna; two great-children, Victoria and Taylor; several nieces and nephews; and extended family members and friends.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family request donations be made to the Navy- Marine Corps Relief Society.

