Beth Watts Rackley, 80, died Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017 at Lower Cape Hospice and LifeCare Center in Whiteville. Born Sept. 25, 1936 in Columbus County, she was the daughter of the late Roston Lee Watts and Maydee Long Watts and the widow of Paul Earl Rackley. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by one brother, Carlyle Watts; and three sisters, Gwen Fowler, Helen Graham and Eunice Bell.

Final rites will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5 in the Inman Ward Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be held Tuesday, Sept. 5 one hour prior to the service in the chapel. Burial will be in Myrtle Green Cemetery.

She is survived by three sons, Garry Rackley of Loris, S.C., Chuck Rackley and Randy Rackley, both of Tabor City; one daughter, Ginger Rackley of Tabor City; one sister, Patsy Buffkin of Tabor City; two grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.