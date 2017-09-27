Betsy “Betty” Jean Britt Richardson, 74, died Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017 at Bladen County Hospital in Elizabethtown. She was the daughter of the late Bessie Inman Britt and Albert Britt. She was also preceded in death by two sons, Tom Edward McDuffie and Bobby Ray McDuffie Jr.; and three siblings, Bobby Britt, Wendell Britt and Brenda Walters.

Final rites will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28 at White Oak Family Worship Center in White Oak with Bishop Bill Tatum officiating. Interment will be in Butters Cemetery in Bladenboro. The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28 (one hour prior to the service) at the church. Worthington Funeral Home in Chadbourn is serving the family.

She is survived by her husband, Ronald Dale Richardson of the home; seven children, Ronald Dale Richardson Jr. and Randy Richardson, both of Bladenboro, Crystal White and Tonya Richardson, both of Dublin, Billy McDuffie of Tabor City, Robert McDuffie of Whiteville and Wanda Soles of Chadbourn; two siblings, Peggy Strong of Bladenboro and Mary Ann Piper of Lumberton; 15 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.