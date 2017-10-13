Bettie Lou Powell Memory, 87, died Friday, Oct. 13, 2017 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice andn LifeCare Center. She was the daughter of the late Charlie Powell and Flora Bruton Powell and was preceded in death by her husband, William (Billy) E. Memory; one sister, Frances Cook Powell; and nephew, David Cotton Cook.

She was a member of First Baptist Church and a former member of Whiteville City Council for more than 12 years. She was a co-owner of Memory Enterprises for more than 50 years.

Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 16 at Whiteville First Baptist Church with Revs. Ryan Clore and Kerry Peeler officiating. Visitation will be held from 1-1:45 p.m. Monday, Oct. 16 in the church parlor prior to the service. Burial will be in Whiteville Memorial Cemetery

Survivors include two sons, William (Bill) E. Memory (Patti) and Michael Powell Memory (Janice), both of Whiteville; two grandsons, Beau H’ebert Memory (Ashley) of Cary and Tate Carter Memory; seven great-grandchildren; four nieces; and one nephew.

Memorials may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center, 206 Warrior Trail, Whiteville, N.C. 28472 or First Baptist Church History Room.