Betty Ann Fowler, 73, died Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 at Premier Living and Rehab in Lake Waccamaw. Born in Horry County, S.C., she was the daughter of the late Dock Benjamin Sarvis and Madge Elizabeth Jones Sarvis. She was the widow of Howard Dolphus Fowler.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday Feb. 28 at Inman Ward Funeral Home. Final rites will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 1 in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

She is survived by one son, Tracy Fowler of Tabor City; one daughter, Dena Fowler McNiel of Tabor City; one brother, Buddy Sarvis of High Point; and six grandchildren.