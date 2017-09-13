Betty Faye Rockwell Seale, 80, passed away Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, at Piedmont Newton Medical Center in Covington, Ga.

Faye Seale was born in Whiteville, N.C. and her parents were the late Clyde Rockwell and Sana Jolly Rockwell. She and her late husband, Clarence Perry “Bubba” Seale moved from Whiteville to Monticello more than 30 years ago. Her dear friend Ed Johnson also preceded her in death.

Faye loved her cat, “Miss Blackie,” playing golf, dancing and attending the socials at the Turtle Cove Clubhouse. Faye worked for the City of Covington’s Water Department and retired from Brown and Williamson Tobacco Company in Macon.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14 in the Chapel of Jordan Funeral Home, 264 Hillsboro Street, Monticello, Ga. 31064 with Pastor John L. Tarrer officiating. Jordan Funeral Home of Monticello, Georgia is in charge of arrangements.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Carl Wayne and Susan Seale of Clarkton; and dear friends, Ralph and Linda Lam and Doug Ledford of Monticello, Ga.

The family suggests, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Jasper County Animal Control Shelter, 126 Mac Tillman Drive, Monticello, Ga. 31064.

