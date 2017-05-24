Betty Harris, 78, died Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center in Whiteville.
Her funeral arrangements will be announced by Peacock Funeral Home in Whiteville.
She is survived by her husband, Earl Harris; one son, Ricky Harris of Lake Waccamaw; one daughter, Rita Harris Watts of New Smyrna Beach, Fla.; one brother, John Lichiter of Shallotte; one sister, Jane Denny of Shallotte; two grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
