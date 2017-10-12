Betty Jean Robinson Monroe, 72, died Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14 at the Brunswick-Waccamaw Baptist Headquarters, 600 Pinelog Road with Rev. Vinston Rozier officiating. Viewing will be held from noon-7 p.m. Friday, oct. 13 at Peoples Funeral Home and Saturday, Oct. 14 one hour prior to the service at the headquarters. There will be no viewing after the service. Burial will be Campground Cemetery.

Surviving are one daughter, Chalisse Neely of Whiteville; two sons, Maurice Lewis of Wilmington and David Lewis Jr. of Greensboro; eight sisters, Barnell Herring of Mitchellville, Md., Vivian Jackson and Linda Frink, both of Whiteville, Shirley Robinson and Clarise Johnson, both of St. Pauls, Margaret Holmes of St. Albans, N.Y., Phyllis McMillan of Greensboro and Jean Powell of Virginia Beach, Va.; and two brothers, Orlando Lennon of Whiteville and Terry Paige of Fayetteville.