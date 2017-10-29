Betty Jean Williamson, 81, went to be with her Lord Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017 at her residence.

She was the daughter of the late Wilma Williamson and Clegg Hall Williamson Sr.. She was also preceded in death by two siblings, Charles Lindy Williamson and Clegg Williamson Jr.

She was a graduate of Evergreen High School and continued her education at East Carolina University obtaining her Master’s Degree with her teaching career starting at Four Oaks High School and later as the dean of the library at Fayetteville Technical Community College until her retirement. After retiring she moved to Whiteville and became a member of First Baptist Church in Clarkton serving as a deacon and in many other capacities within the church.

The family received friends Saturday, Oct. 28 at Worthington Funeral Home in Chadbourn. Final rites will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29 at Clarkton First Baptist Church with Revs. Mark Miller and Charles Hester officiating. Entombment will be in Columbus Memorial Park Mausoleum in Whiteville.

She is survived by her sister, Hilda Rae Williamson Dorsett of Whiteville; nephews, Steve Dorsett and Randy Williamson, both of Whiteville, David Clegg Williamson Jr. (preceded) and Dickie Ray Dorsett (preceded), both of Whiteville, Charles Williamson of Raleigh, Myron Williamson of Evergreen, Larry Stephen Dorsett of Charlotte; nieces, Amber Dorsett Dinkins of Lake Waccamaw, Kristina Dorsett of Knoxville, Tenn. and Lisa W. McKeithan (preceded) of Evergreen.

Memorials may be made to Clarkton First Baptist Church, 10233 N. College Street, Clarkton, N.C. 28433.