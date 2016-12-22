Betty Lou Bullard Stewart, 84, went to be with Lord Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. She was the daughter of the late Linton James and Maude Lee Bullard.

She was a lifetime member of Chadbourn Baptist Church where she served as a Sunday school teacher for nine years and was an active member of the church Elderberries.

She was past president of the Chadbourn ECA club and a member for more than 23 years and also presently serving as secretary for the Columbus County ECA Council.

Betty retired from UCB/BB&T in the bookkeeping department after 30 years of service.

Final rites will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23 at Worthington Funeral Home with Dr. Danny Russell officiating. Interment will be in Chadbourn Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23 one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

She leaves to cherish her memory, two sisters, Barbara Ann Bullard Larrimore of Chadbourn and Jackie Bullard Williams of Newnan, Ga.; three nieces, Dixie Lee Larrimore of Lumberton, Stacie L. Williams (Health) of Clarendon and Jennifer Culak of Fayetteville; and two great-nieces, Addison Culak and Shay Greene.

Memorials may be made to Chadbourn Baptist Church, 504 N. Howard Street, Chadbourn, N.C. 28431.