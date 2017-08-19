Betty McCarson Bordeaux, 83, died Friday, Aug. 18,2017 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center in Whiteville. She was born Nov. 24, 1933 in Greenville County, S.C., the daughter of the late Wilford McCarson and Frances Moore McCarson. She was preceded in death by her husband, James William Bordeaux; one son, Jimmy Bordeaux; and a grandson.

Her family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21 at Livingston Chapel Baptist Church. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22 at the church with Revs. Jerome Bullard, Matthew Griffin and Patsy Smith. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be Bryan, Jake, Greyson, and J.B. Bordeaux, Kevin Coker and Carson Applewhite. Honorary pallbearers will be Robert Holden, Donald Lennon, Billy Potter, Martin Lewis, Bobby Curtis, Charles Smith, Jerry Babson, Eugene Carroll and Sandy Dew.

She is survived by two sons, Phillip Bordeaux of Riegelwood, Elvin Easter of Delco; one daughter, Glenda Parker of Delco; one brother, Donald McCarson; one sister, Carolyn Tharrington of Smithfield; five grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Baptist Children’s Home of N.C., P.O. Box 338, Thomasville, N.C. 27361 or Livingston Baptist Church Mission Fund, 4629 Livingston Chapel Road, Delco, N.C. 28436.