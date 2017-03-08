Betty “Nana” Stanley Gore, 81, went to be with her Lord Monday, March 6, 2017 at her home. She was the daughter of the late Leamon and Letha Stanley. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Gore and four brothers, Frank, Billy, Keith and Tommy Stanley.

She was a member of Gores Chapel Baptist Church.

She attended Southeastern Community College where she became a certified nursing assistant and worked at Columbus County Hospital for 24 years before she retired.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 9 at Peacock Funeral Home in Whiteville. Her funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, March 10 at Gores Chapel Baptist Church with Rev. Glenn Lane officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her children, Kathy Gore Jones and husband, Albert, and Ricky Dean Gore and wife, Teresa, both of Nakina and Wendy Gore Newman and husband, Michael, of Whiteville; one sister, Marion Stanley Sibbett of Nakina; four grandchildren, Stephanie Norris, Penny Hutchinson, Ashly Valas and Savannah Gore; and five great-grandchildren, Abby Norris, Nick Norris, Laney Nance, Anderson Valas and Luke Nance.

