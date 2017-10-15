Beulah Frances Price Pait, 87, died Friday, Oct. 13, 2017 at Liberty Commons Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Whiteville. She was the daughter of the late Mary Belle and Zachary Price and the widow of Robert Jesse Pait. She was preceded in death by four children, Bobby Pait, Danny Pait, Donald Pait and Brenda Pait; and five siblings, Carey Price, Ann Campbell, Mary Reid Price Neill, LeRoy Price and Hugh Price.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 16 at Worthington Funeral Home in Chadbourn. Final rites will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17 at the funeral home with Rev. Richard Priest officiating. Interment will be in Singletary Cemetery in Bladenboro.

She is survived by two sons, Harold Pait of Fair Bluff and Jerry Pait of Ocklawaha, Fla.; 15 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.