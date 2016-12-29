Mrs. Beulah Mae Stocks Connor, 100, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016 at her home. Born Nov. 2, 1916 in Columbus County, she was the daughter of the late William Henry and Nina Olive Long Stocks and the widow of Charlie Paul Connor.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Susie Long, Gladys Parnell, Mary Parnell; and five brothers, Ernest Stocks, Ed Stocks, Clyde Stocks, Carl Stocks and Harvey Stocks.

Final rites will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 at Dulah Baptist Church, Tabor City. Burial will be in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service in the cemetery. Inman Ward Funeral Home of Tabor City is handling the arrangements.

She is survived by two daughters, Vonnell C. (William L.) Smith and Thetus C. Horrell, both of Wilmington; one son, Billy Ted (Billie) Connor of Wilmington; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

A guest register is available at inmanwardfuneralhome.com.