Billy Gene Latta, 76, died Thursday Dec. 29, 2017 at Novant Medical Center, Supply, after a long illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Preston Latta of Lake Waccamaw and Helen M. Latta of Holden Beach and Chapel Marie Newman of Raleigh; and one son, Greg Latta of Hallsboro.

He was a Dixie youth baseball coach.

He served in the U.S. Naval Center in Portsmouth, Va.



There will be no service at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date with a private service with the family. Andrews Mortuary of Wilmington is handling the arrangements.

He is survived by his wife, Connie Pierce of the home; one son, Jeff Latta of Fayetteville; four grandchildren; and one great-grandson.

Donations may be made to the Columbus County Animal Shelter, 288 Legion Drive, Whiteville, N.C. 28472.