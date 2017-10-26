Billy Wayne Baldwin, 55, died Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017 at his residence. He was a brick mason. Final rites will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28 at United Pentecostal Church on Frank Baldwin Road, Whiteville with Pastor Armetha Floyd and C.S. Pickett officiating. Burial will be in Welches Creek Cemetery in Whiteville. Union Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. He is survived by one son, Matthew Starks; four sisters, Jean Allen, Theldene Rouse, Betty Faye Baldwin, Elizabeth Ann Baldwin; and two brothers, George A. Baldwin and Michael G. Baldwin.

