Billy Wayne Bell, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017 after a sudden illness. He was the son of the late Scarbourgh and Eunice Watts Bell of Tabor City.

He was employed by Georgia-Pacific Plywood for 32 years. After that plant closed, he worked at Smithfield Packing and was working at National Spinning at the time of his passing. He worked with his hands.

Wayne was a gentle giant, he loved watching his Tar Heels, Panthers and Packers. But he mostly enjoyed being at home surrounded by family and friends.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19 at Inman Ward Funeral Home in Tabor City. Final rites will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Tabor City. Burial will be in Myrtle Green Cemetery.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 36 years, Doris Sobczak Bell; one son, Bruno Godwin and wife, Natalie, of Lake Waccamaw; two daughters, Kimberly Godwin McPherson and husband, Jack, of Clarendon, Brandie Bell Fowler and husband, Scott, of Tabor City; one brother, Dennis S. Bell and wife, Patsy, of Hallsboro; one sister, Denise Worley and husband, Mike, of Mollie; three sisters-in-law, Joesphine Albergo and husband, Nick, Jeannie Galloway and husband, Michael, both of Inverness, Fla., Anna Etheridge and husband, Jimmy, of Crusoe; one brother-in-law, Van Davis of Whiteville; an aunt, Beth Rackly of Tabor City; an uncle Mitchell Bell and wife, Sue, of Whiteville; Pat Buffkin and Ruby Lee Watts, both of Tabor City, Jimmy Dale Dew and wife, Linda, of Whiteville and Carolyn Nobles of Hallsboro; his 10 precious grandchildren, Isabella Fowler, Isaac McPherson, Karli Godwin, Brenna McPherson, Peyton Fowler, Aleigh Godwin, Gracelynn Fowler, Cullen McPherson, Victoria Fowler and Alex McPherson; and a host of nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Heart Association, 4217 Park Place Ct., Glen Allen, Va. 23060-9979 or Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 650309, Dallas, Texas, 75265.

