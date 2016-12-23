Mr. Bobby Carlton Collins, 78, died Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center. He was born April 28, 1938 in Columbus County, the son of the late Holland H. Collins Sr. and Nellie Merritt Collins. He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Elneta Wallace; and one brother, H.H. Collins Jr.

He was owner and operator of Bobby Collins Farms and formerly owned Bobby Collins Trucking Company. He was active in Northwood Assembly Church.

His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23 in the chapel of Peacock Funeral Home conducted by Rev. Russell Honeycutt. Entombment will be in Columbus Memorial Park Mausoleum. The family will receive friends Friday, Dec. 23 one hour prior to the service at Peacock Funeral Home.

He is survived by his wife, Diana Mercer Collins; one daughter, Shannon Collins Sneddon and husband, John, of Stokesdale; and two grandchildren, Carmin Ray Rogers and husband, John Paul, and Bryanna Ray Dadush and husband, Simon, both of North Myrtle Beach, S.C.

