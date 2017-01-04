Bobby Joe Bryan Sr., 76, died Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center of Wilmington. He was preceded in death by his wife, Janice Dew Bryan of White Oak; his parents, William Edgar Bryan and Bertha Carroll Bryan of White Oak; two brothers, William Boyd Bryan of Elizabethtown and Murray Alden Bryan of Elizabethtown.

He was a lifelong resident of White Oak and was employed with the Bladen County school bus garage for 31 years.

He had served 13 years in the Army National Guard.



He was one of the oldest living members of White Oak Baptist Church.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5 at Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Final rites will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6 at White Oak Baptist Church with Rev. Danny Lewis officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

He is survived by one daughter, Kimberly Wilson of Holden Beach; two sons, Bobby Joe Bryan Jr. and Jeffrey Bryan, both of White Oak; three grandchildren; one great grandchild; and two step-grandchildren.

Flowers are appreciated or donations can be made to White Oak Baptist Church Gym Fund.